OTT releases set to get big boost

Film and TV producer Pradeep Kumar feels that OTT releases will increase big time seeing the current scenario. “Coronavirus has changed the world. The lockdown has distressed the globe. Since the GDP has been affected, companies will need to re-examine their budget. See, it’s a chain -- the show makers depend on the broadcasters who in turn depend on sponsors and so on. We don’t know where we will stand once the lockdown opens.”

Giving his take on the recent announcements of a number of Bollywood biggies among others releasing on, Over The Top (OTT) platforms, instead of the age-old practice of releasing movies in a cinema hall, he said, “There will be almost no takers for films for the time being as it will be difficult to bring in audience to theatres. That is why many producers have decided to give their films an OTT release. At least this way it will reach the audience and also all the people involved will be able to survive the ongoing crisis. We all know that TV and digital space will limp back since the audience for these two will remain. Even at home, people want entertainment and working for these platforms does not require expansive techniques. So shooting for shows and series is still doable with all the norms intact.”

Pradeep co-produced a recent OTT release ‘Bamfaad’ that was extensively shot in Kanpur and Lucknow, “See even our even our film was made for 70 mm release. Because when we started the film it was planned in a different manner, but when it was set for release, things changed completely. We were stuck in COVID crisis and a lockdown. So to save us and our team from any kind of losses, we decided to give it an OTT release. And today our decision stands absolutely accurate for all departments of film making.”

Starting as a production assistant for TV show ‘Kagaar’ way back in 2000, Pradeep believes that patience pays, “I came to Mumbai with different plans but got associated with TV and today I am thoroughly enjoying my job. I am glad to have produced TV shows like ‘Meri Durga’ and the ongoing daily ‘Chhoti Sarrdaarni’. I and Shaika Parween from Shaika Films collaborated with Ajay Rai for this film that was presented by Anurag Kashyap and saw the debut of Aditya Rawal, who happens to be veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s son.”

Pradeep is glad with the response he got from the state government and public during the shoot of his film, “Our story was completely set up in Kanpur and partially in Lucknow so to bring in the exact flavours of UP, we decided to shoot it there itself. And we are glad we made the decision as there were numerous unexplored locations and situations, so real that you just love being there. Soon another of project can be set up there again. But through your newspaper I would like to request the state government to come with something on the lines of Ramoji Film City as UP is the next big shooting hub of the country.”