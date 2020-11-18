‘Outsiders are bringing bad name to Bhojpuri industry’

Bhojpuri actor Ritu Singh says that it’s the people outside the industry who are responsible for bringing a bad name to the regional industry. “People who make musical videos for YouTube make vulgar content with double meaning lyrics, cuss words and cheap picturisation for instant fame. Since the videos are in Bhojpuri language it reflects badly on our industry,” she said.

The actor is in Lucknow for the mahurat shot of her Bhojpuri film ‘Bablu Sang Babli’ that will be shot for over a month.

“I try my best to stay away from vulgarity and choose projects that are clean and family oriented. Film makers are also focusing on making good cinema as Bhojpuri film industry ‘kafi badnaam ho gai hai’. On OTT too we have a lot of vulgar adult content but sadly our industry is looked down upon,” said Ritu who hails from Gorakhpur.

Talking about her role she said, “I play struggling artiste Babli who hails from a small town and has a dream of becoming a heroine. It’s a comedy that will show the problems faced by aspiring actors including auditions, casting couch, nepotism, groupism, harassment and the struggling to survive in a new city.”

The film is being directed by Lucknowite Deepak Singh. Film’s male lead Gaurav hails from Bhagalpur, Bihar. “Before this I have shot for four films in Lucknow. Last month I shot for ‘Hello Papa’ at a resort on Rae Bareili road. I have done 26 Bhojpuri films so far.” The film also stars Sanjay Pandey, Nandani Pandey, Manmohan Tiwari and Vinod Mishra.