Sections
Home / Patna / 1.16 lakh migrants reach state, highest single-day influx for Bihar

1.16 lakh migrants reach state, highest single-day influx for Bihar

Bihar received the largest single-day influx of migrant workers Thursday when 1.16 lakh people reached the state through special trains and buses arranged for them from different parts of...

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:00 IST

By Ruchir Kumar,

Bihar received the largest single-day influx of migrant workers Thursday when 1.16 lakh people reached the state through special trains and buses arranged for them from different parts of India.

“Around 50,910 migrant workers were scheduled to arrive by 34 special trains Thursday. Besides, another 65,306 came by 2,200 buses through the borders of Gopalganj and Kaimur,” said Anupam Kumar, Bihar’s information and public relations department secretary.

Around 46,795 migrant workers were also scheduled to reach Bihar by 32 trains on Friday, he added. This meant that Bihar would receive around 1.60 lakh migrants from other states in 48 hours, beginning Thursday. Later in the evening, the railways said that 28 ‘Shramik special’ trains were scheduled to arrive Bihar on Friday.

The trains scheduled for Friday were coming from Rewari, Tirunelveli, Narnaul, Bengaluru, Kolhapur, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Alwar, Patiala, Gurugram, Panipat, Anand Vihar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Delhi, Ghatkesar, Karmnasha, Chandigarh, Bhatinda and Surat.



“We are working at maximum capacity to operate trains to get our migrant workers. It’s a big challenge for us, but we are equal to the task. As per the chief minister’s directive, we have to facilitate in the next seven days all those who want to come to the state either by trains or buses. We are planning more trains in the coming few days,” said Kumar.

A total of 2.25 lakh migrant workers were staying at 4,671 block-level quarantine centres of Bihar to prevent them from going directly to their villages in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Bihar had received 1.99 lakh migrant workers by 161 special trains amid lockdown 3.0, till May 13. Another 4 lakh migrants were scheduled to come by 267 additional trains. This figure, however, was provisional, said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways crossed the milestone of transporting more than one million (10 lakh) passengers to their respective home states through Shramik Special trains in less than 15 days, said a railways communique, which was shared by Rajesh Kumar, chief public relations officer, East Central Railways.

The railways had operated 800 Shramik Special trains across the country, including 195 to Bihar, till May 14.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
May 14, 2020 22:53 IST
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
May 14, 2020 14:36 IST

latest news

Shops in malls, complexes should be allowed to open on odd-even basis: Delhi to Centre
May 14, 2020 23:22 IST
Crowd pelts shut ration centre with stones, tries to break open gate
May 14, 2020 23:21 IST
Andhra woman, 8 others freed from temporary jail
May 14, 2020 23:21 IST
Thane sees highest one-day spike with 70 new cases
May 14, 2020 23:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.