1.16 lakh migrants reach state, highest single-day influx for Bihar

Bihar received the largest single-day influx of migrant workers Thursday when 1.16 lakh people reached the state through special trains and buses arranged for them from different parts of India.

“Around 50,910 migrant workers were scheduled to arrive by 34 special trains Thursday. Besides, another 65,306 came by 2,200 buses through the borders of Gopalganj and Kaimur,” said Anupam Kumar, Bihar’s information and public relations department secretary.

Around 46,795 migrant workers were also scheduled to reach Bihar by 32 trains on Friday, he added. This meant that Bihar would receive around 1.60 lakh migrants from other states in 48 hours, beginning Thursday. Later in the evening, the railways said that 28 ‘Shramik special’ trains were scheduled to arrive Bihar on Friday.

The trains scheduled for Friday were coming from Rewari, Tirunelveli, Narnaul, Bengaluru, Kolhapur, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Alwar, Patiala, Gurugram, Panipat, Anand Vihar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Delhi, Ghatkesar, Karmnasha, Chandigarh, Bhatinda and Surat.

“We are working at maximum capacity to operate trains to get our migrant workers. It’s a big challenge for us, but we are equal to the task. As per the chief minister’s directive, we have to facilitate in the next seven days all those who want to come to the state either by trains or buses. We are planning more trains in the coming few days,” said Kumar.

A total of 2.25 lakh migrant workers were staying at 4,671 block-level quarantine centres of Bihar to prevent them from going directly to their villages in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Bihar had received 1.99 lakh migrant workers by 161 special trains amid lockdown 3.0, till May 13. Another 4 lakh migrants were scheduled to come by 267 additional trains. This figure, however, was provisional, said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways crossed the milestone of transporting more than one million (10 lakh) passengers to their respective home states through Shramik Special trains in less than 15 days, said a railways communique, which was shared by Rajesh Kumar, chief public relations officer, East Central Railways.

The railways had operated 800 Shramik Special trains across the country, including 195 to Bihar, till May 14.