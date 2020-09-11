Sections
1,710 new cases push Bihar’s Covid tally to over 155,000; toll nearing 800

The active cases have climbed to 15,189 while 139,458 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin added. Bihar's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 89.72 per cent.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar has tested over 4,600,000 samples for Covid-19 till now out of which 105,074 samples were tested on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/HT file photo)

Bihar on Friday registered 1,710 fresh cases and 797 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, which pushed the state’s tally and death toll to 155,444 and 797 respectively, a health department bulletin showed.

The active cases have climbed to 15,189 while 139,458 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin added. Bihar’s recovery rate stands at 89.72 per cent.

Out of the fresh cases, Patna added the maximum cases (211), followed by Gopaalganj (207), Bhagalpur (90), Muzaffarpur (89) and Katihar (82). Bhagalpur and Muzzaffarpur have reported over 6,000 cases till now and six other districts reported over 5,000 cases, the bulletin showed.

Bihar has tested over 4,600,000 samples for Covid-19 till now out of which 105,074 samples were tested on Thursday.



Meanwhile, city-based schools are preparing for a partial reopening following the state home department’s order under Unlock 4 provisions. Under Unlock 4, the Union home ministry stated that all schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till September 30.

Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi allowed schools outside containment to call their students from classes 9-12 who voluntarily wished to visit the premises for seeking academic guidance with a written consent of their guardians from September 21.

(With inputs from PTI)

