11th Covid death in Bihar, cases up to 2,105

Updated: May 22, 2020 22:34 IST

By Ruchir Kumar,

Bihar reported its eleventh death Friday to coronavirus when a 22-year-old migrant worker from Khagaria died within a few hours after his arrival from Noida, as 118 new cases were reported during the day, pushing the state tally to 2105.

“The man was unwell when he came to Bihar by train and died within a few hours after arrival. His sample was taken after death that tested positive for coronavirus,” said Bihar’s health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh during a media briefing on Friday.

He said the man was taken out from a Shramik Special train by personnel waiting at the station and immediately rushed in an ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Singh, however, did not mention any detail, like the date of arrival of the deceased or when his sample had tested positive for the virus.



Unlike earlier, the government had not shared any detail about the death of a 55-year-old migrant from Delhi, who died in Begusarai a few days back. Thursday’s bulletin on coronavirus, issued by the state health department, only mentioned the casualty figure going up by one, with no elaboration of it.

