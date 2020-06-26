Sections
123 more Covid-19 cases in Bihar

“123 new Covid-19 cases reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,611,” the State Health Department said.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:01 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

Migrants undergo screening at Danapur station in Patna during nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. (HT photo)

As many as 123 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bihar on Friday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,611, said the State Health Department.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 17,296 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the count surged to 4,90,401 on Friday.

