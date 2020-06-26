123 more Covid-19 cases in Bihar

Migrants undergo screening at Danapur station in Patna during nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. (HT photo)

As many as 123 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bihar on Friday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,611, said the State Health Department.

“123 new Covid-19 cases reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,611,” the State Health Department said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 17,296 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the count surged to 4,90,401 on Friday.