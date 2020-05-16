Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / 15 test Covid-19 positive in Bihar; total tally rises to 1,033

15 test Covid-19 positive in Bihar; total tally rises to 1,033

A total of 42,645 samples have been tested so far in seven facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

Updated: May 16, 2020 11:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

The Covid-19 has spread to all the 38 districts of Bihar. (HT photo/ Santosh Kumar)

Fifteen people including a woman and nine minors have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,033, a senior health department official said.

Madhepura district accounted for seven of the fresh cases, followed by three from Saharsa, two each from Supaul and Kishanganj and one from Bhojpur, Principal Secretary of the Health Department Sanjay Kumar said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The Covid-19 has spread to all the 38 districts of Bihar.

Late on Friday night, Kumar tweeted, “15 more Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar taking the total to 1,033. We are ascertaining their further infection trail.” A majority of the 15 patients hailing from five districts are teenagers, of which nine are minors, he said.



Of the 1,033 cases, 438 patients have recovered, seven have died and 588 are still afflicted with the disease, health officials said, adding of the total cases 449 are migrants who returned from Delhi and Mumbai.

Among the fatalities, two were reported in Patna and one each in Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts.

Munger is the worst-affected district with 122 cases followed by Patna (100), Rohtas (77), Nalanda (66), Buxar (59) and Begusarai (47).

A total of 42,645 samples have been tested so far in seven facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

24 migrants killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, CM Adityanath orders probe
May 16, 2020 11:52 IST
‘Took loan and went to earn, had to take loan to return’
May 16, 2020 11:51 IST
Maharashtra: Overall Covid-19 cases at 29,100, death toll goes up to 1,068
May 16, 2020 11:47 IST
UP: Two hog deer rescued and released
May 16, 2020 11:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.