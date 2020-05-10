Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / 18 new coronavirus cases recorded in Bihar, total cases in state reach 629

18 new coronavirus cases recorded in Bihar, total cases in state reach 629

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), total cases in the country now stand at 62,939, including 41,472 active cases, 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,109 deaths.

Updated: May 10, 2020 10:30 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Asian News International

Of the new cases, 7 each have been reported from Saharsa and Madhepura districts, 2 from Darbhanga district and 1 each from Araria and Begusarai districts. (Santosh Kumar/ HT file photo )

18 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 629, state Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 7 each have been reported from Saharsa and Madhepura districts, 2 from Darbhanga district and 1 each from Araria and Begusarai districts.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), total cases in the country now stand at 62,939, including 41,472 active cases, 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,109 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China face off along Sikkim border
May 10, 2020 09:57 IST
Covid-19 pandemic sets back Delhi’s infra projects by six months
May 10, 2020 04:22 IST
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
May 10, 2020 10:12 IST
‘Lockdown getting extended, didn’t want to remain stranded’: Aurangabad train tragedy survivor
May 10, 2020 09:31 IST

latest news

Drop in number of fatalities as civic bodies struggle to update data due to Covid-19 lockdown
May 10, 2020 10:43 IST
Sonam Kapoor shares a stunning pic with mom Sunita on Mother’s Day
May 10, 2020 10:42 IST
7 videos which went all sorts of viral this week
May 10, 2020 10:40 IST
Golfer Muniyappa finds the rub of his village green
May 10, 2020 10:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.