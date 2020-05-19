Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / 19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, total count 1,442

19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, total count 1,442

The number of active cases in the state stands at 916.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

Patna has reported the maximum number of cases in the state at 166. (ANI)

Nineteen more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, raising the total number of such cases in the state to 1,442, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 916.

Of the 19, three each are from Gaya, Nawada and Supaul, two each from Kaimur, Sheikhpura and Madhepura, and one each from Buxar, Samastipur, Jehanabad and Patna, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the health department, said.

“19 more Covid-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 1442.... We are ascertaining their trail of infection. This is last night’s report received in the morning,” he tweeted.



Earlier, on Monday, a 75-year-old Covid-19 patient had died in Bihar.

The woman, a resident of Jandaha Hajipur of Vaishali district, breathed her last at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, following cardiopulmonary arrest, Kumar had said.

Nine people have succumbed to the disease in the state so far -- two each from Patna and Vaishali, and one each from Khagaria, Rohtas, Munger, East Champaran and Sitamarhi. All nine had pre-existing ailments.

Altogether 517 have recovered from Covid-19.

Patna has reported the maximum number of cases in the state at 166, followed by Munger at 133, Rohtas at 91, Nalanda at 74, Madhubani at 73, Begusarai at 70, Buxar and Gopalganj at 63 each, Khagaria at 55 and Siwan 45.

The total number of samples tested so far at the states seven facilities has climbed to 50,443.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man abducted as child in China reunited with parents after 32 years
May 19, 2020 19:11 IST
After eliminating Hizb IED expert, oldest surviving terrorist Jehangir Saroori on radar of security forces
May 19, 2020 19:09 IST
Burial of Covid-19 victims not likely to spread virus: State to HC
May 19, 2020 19:08 IST
Ghoomketu trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui struggles to get Bollywood break
May 19, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.