2 daylight murders within 30 minutes in Bihar, 2nd one was act of revenge

Police is hunting for the criminals who were involved in two daylight killings in Purnea district. (HT Photo/Representational)

Two persons were killed in a space of half an hour in a village in Purnia district of Bihar on Wednesday. Police say the murders were a result of old enmity and rivalry and that the second murder was a revenge for the first one.

In the first incident one Arun Kumar Yadav, who was returning home in his tempo, was stopped near Moujam patti village under Raghuvansh Nagar police station under Dhamdaha sub division of Purnia district and shot dead.

Within half an hour of the first killing, another person named Rukesh Kumar Yadav was shot dead in front of his wife, sister and 9-month old child. Rukesh was riding home on a bike with his wife and sister when he was shot dead.

“I told my husband to stop as I had to feed milk to my 9-month-old baby between Moujam Patti and Kariapatti village when the criminals shot my husband dead,” Rukesh’s wife said. “I begged their mercy but they didn’t listen to me and shot my husband” she added.

Both the incidents took place within half an hour, locals said, adding Rukesh was killed in retaliation for the killing of Arun Kumar Yadav.

Dhamdaha sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Ramesh Kumar said the killings were a result of old personal rivalry. Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Police have started carrying out raids along the Purnia-Madhepura border to arrest the criminals. Nine used cartridges have been recovered from both the sites.