2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack

Severn electric detonators were recovered from the possession of the two arrested Maoists, said a police official. (FIle Photo)

A joint team special task force (STF) of Bihar police arrested two hardcore Maoists from separate places from West Champaran district and seized explosives from their possession on Sunday, police said.

The arrested Maoists have been identified as Ramakant Rai, 58, and Basanti Oraon, 55. Police officials say the arrests were made after intelligence inputs of the ultras plotting to execute something ‘major’.

“We had information that they were planning to execute some major Naxalite activities on December 13 to avenge the July incident,” said Dhamendra Jha, assistant superintendent of police (Operation), Bagaha.

4 Maoists were gunned down by the security personnel in an armed encounter in July this year.

“But on the basis of the tip off, we arrested the two Maoists and seized seven electric detonators from their possession, four of them from Basanti Oraon and remaining from Ramakant,” Jha said.

On July 10 this year, security personnel had gunned down four hardcore Maoists at Charpaniya Done area and seized Maoist literature and a diary from the spot, containing details about the cadres spread across the villages in and around Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) area.

“Both Basanti and Ramakant are actively involved in spreading the insurgent movement and were assigned the task of making new recruitments in the VTR area by the ultra left organisation. Some other members have also been identified,” said Jha.

Police have lodged a case against the duo under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In August 2018, armed Maoists raided a village and gunned down a former village headman near Bherihari village under Valmikinagar police station of West Champaran.

On September 30, 2016, Maoists had injured forest employees in an attack on Manor anti-poaching camp in VTR’s Ganouli area.