20 staffers test positive for coronavirus at Bihar Governor’s house

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 09:08 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar now has a total of 19,284 positive Covid cases, including 6,261 active cases and 12,849 Recoveries. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Around 20 members tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday at the Bihar Governor, Phagu Chauhan’s house in Patna, state officials informed.

Earlier on the same day, Bihar BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah, Sanjay Jaiswal, his wife and mother also tested positive for coronavirus after several BJP leaders from the party headquarters in Patna were diagnosed positive for the virus.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar now has a total of 19,284 positive Covid cases, including 6,261 active cases and 12,849 Recoveries.

So far, 174 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.



