213 fresh Covid-19 cases in Bihar, tally climbs to 7,503

Of the 213 new cases, 90 are of Friday whose test results were received on Saturday. The rest 123 were reported on Saturday, a health department release said.

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

There are 2,087 active cases of the disease in 38 districts of the state, while another 5,367 have recovered. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Bihar reported 213 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the virus count to 7,503, while the death toll remained 49 with no fresh fatality, a state health department official said.

There are 2,087 active cases of the disease in 38 districts of the state, while another 5,367 have recovered, it said.

A maximum of 377 cases were reported from Patna, followed by Bhagalpur (348), Begusarai (347), Madhubani (325) and Rohtas (309). Siwan reported 302 cases of the disease.



A total 4,844 migrants have tested positive since May 3, while the number of samples tested till date is 1,51,148.

Darbhanga reported the highest number of five Covid-19 deaths, followed by Saran which reported four deaths, while Begusarai, Khagaria, Nalanda and Vaishali have reported three fatalities each. Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Patna, Sitamarhi and Siwan reported two deaths each.

Araria, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Jamui, Katihar, Madhepura, Madhubani, Munger, West Champaran, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur and Sheohar witnessed one Covid death each, the health department release said.

