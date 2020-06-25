Sections
Home / Patna / 26 killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar

26 killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar

Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siwan and two each in Madhubani and West Champaran districts, they said.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:32 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

Thirteen people were struck by lightning while working in their fields, in different blocks of Gopalganj district, Gopalganj Sub-Divisional Officer Upendra Pal said. (Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo. Representative image)

At least 26 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said.

Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siwan and two each in Madhubani and West Champaran districts, they said.

Thirteen people were struck by lightning while working in their fields, in different blocks of Gopalganj district, Gopalganj Sub-Divisional Officer Upendra Pal said.

Barauli and Uchkagaon blocks reported four deaths each followed by two in Gopalganj and one each in Majha, Kateya and Vijay blocks, he said.



In Siwan, two persons died in Hussainganj and one each in Siwan and Barhariya blocks, district officials said.

Five persons, including three children, were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Darbhanga, District Disaster Management Officer Pushpesh Kumar said.

The deceased include two boys in Hanuman Nagar block, a girl in Bahadur block, a woman in a village in Biraul police station area and a man in another settlement under the jurisdiction of Baheri police station, he said.

A couple was killed while working in their field in Belha village in Phulparas police station area in Madhubani district, SHO Mahfuz Alam said.

Two other farmers were killed in their respective fields, in two villages under the jurisdiction of Shikarpur police station in West Champaran district, SHO K K Gupta said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Taiwan’s dragon boat races among few to be held this year
Jun 25, 2020 20:02 IST
28-year-old Ludhiana man feared drowned in canal, kin allege murder
Jun 25, 2020 20:00 IST
Lenny Rodrigues to continue with FC Goa for another two years
Jun 25, 2020 19:57 IST
Bhonsle movie review: Manoj Bajpayee delivers a masterclass in acting
Jun 25, 2020 19:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.