4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bihar’s West Champaran

The operation was conducted by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF). (HT file photo. Representative image)

“Four Maoists have been killed in an encounter with a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF) in the Bagaha area of Pashchim (West) Champaran district, Bihar,” Lokaria Police (Bagaha) said on Friday.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot, which includes 3 Self-Loading Rifles.