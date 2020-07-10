Sections
Home / Patna / 4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bihar’s West Champaran

4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bihar’s West Champaran

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot, which includes 3 Self-Loading Rifles.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:53 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, West Champaran Bihar

The operation was conducted by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF). (HT file photo. Representative image)

Four Maoists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bagaha area of Bihar’s West Champaran district, the police said.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF).

“Four Maoists have been killed in an encounter with a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF) in the Bagaha area of Pashchim (West) Champaran district, Bihar,” Lokaria Police (Bagaha) said on Friday.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot, which includes 3 Self-Loading Rifles.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2020: The up and coming year for Indian gaming industry!
Jul 10, 2020 11:08 IST
‘Will seek President’s views’: Chhattisgarh Governor on pending bills
Jul 10, 2020 11:04 IST
US sanctions top Chinese officials over Xinjiang abuses
Jul 10, 2020 11:03 IST
Dr Buzz Aldrin shares throwback picture of Earth taken from space
Jul 10, 2020 11:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.