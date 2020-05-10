Sections
44 out of 49 who tested positive for Covid are returnee migrants: Bihar govt

India’s Covid-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Updated: May 10, 2020 14:46 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

As many as 18 more Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Bihar on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 629. (Sakib Ali/HT file photo )

Forty-four out of the 49 people who tested coronavirus positive on Saturday in Bihar are the migrants who had returned from other states, according to the state health department.

“Of the 49 persons who tested Covid-19 positive yesterday, 44 are migrants who have come from different parts of the country,” said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary-Health, Bihar.

As many as 18 more Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Bihar on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 629.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



The number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated, according to the Ministry.

As many as 41,472 cases are active and 2,109 people have died due to the contagion.

