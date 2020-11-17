50 flights to operate from Patna airport this winter

Six new flights have been added to the schedule, taking the number of average daily departures from 44 to 50. As many as 15 flights will not operate daily. (HT Archive)

There will more flying options from Patna to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as the new winter flight schedule came into effect from Tuesday. Six new flights have been added to the schedule, taking the number of average daily departures from 44 to 50. As many as 15 flights will not operate daily. The schedule will be effective till December 31.

The number of flights has gone up compared to that before the Covid-19 pandemic. But the number is less than that of last year. As many as 57 flights departed from Patna around this time last year.

IndiGo has added three new, GoAir two and SpiceJet one flight as part of the winter schedule. From October 25, there were two flights for Delhi and one each for Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru from Patna.

The number of daily flights between Patna and Delhi has gone up to 16.