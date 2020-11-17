Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / 50 flights to operate from Patna airport this winter

50 flights to operate from Patna airport this winter

As many as 57 flights departed from Patna around this time last year

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:40 IST

By Ruchir Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Six new flights have been added to the schedule, taking the number of average daily departures from 44 to 50. As many as 15 flights will not operate daily. (HT Archive)

There will more flying options from Patna to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as the new winter flight schedule came into effect from Tuesday. Six new flights have been added to the schedule, taking the number of average daily departures from 44 to 50. As many as 15 flights will not operate daily. The schedule will be effective till December 31.

The number of flights has gone up compared to that before the Covid-19 pandemic. But the number is less than that of last year. As many as 57 flights departed from Patna around this time last year.

IndiGo has added three new, GoAir two and SpiceJet one flight as part of the winter schedule. From October 25, there were two flights for Delhi and one each for Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru from Patna.

The number of daily flights between Patna and Delhi has gone up to 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Nov 17, 2020 17:43 IST
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Nov 17, 2020 17:53 IST
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Investors in ‘full bull’ mode as vaccine hopes run high: BofA survey
Nov 17, 2020 19:01 IST
Britain and US sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights
Nov 17, 2020 19:01 IST
FIFA seeks better tech for offside, cheaper video review
Nov 17, 2020 19:01 IST
Report claims improvement in hiring activities in metro cities
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.