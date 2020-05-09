70 migrants flee Bihar’s Nawada centre, DM says all traced, brought back

In what is emerging as a worrying pattern in Bihar, over 70 migrant workers fled from a quarantine centre in Nawada district, alleging poor facilities and lack of food, on Saturday morning before being traced and brought back later in the day.

About 150 migrant workers, upon their return to Bihar earlier this month, were quarantined at Aadarsh Inter School at Sirdala block in Nawada district.

According to the Nawada police, they were examined for Covid-19 symptoms on May 3 and all were found to be asymptomatic.

However, on May 6, a 31-year-old truck driver, who had returned from Ahmedabad, tested positive, which triggered fear among the migrant workers at the quarantine centre, said Sirdala BDO Akhileshwar Kumar. He said after they escaped, the district administration promptly informed sarpanch and secretary of the village concerned, which helped trace them later.

Nawada’s district magistrate Yashpal Meena claimed only 50 had fled and all were found and brought back to the centre. He said 16 of them, who lived in close proximity with the truck driver, have been sent to another quarantine centre and a medical team had collected their samples and sent the same for tests.

Earlier, migrant workers sheltered at quarantine centres in Purnea, Araria and Kishanganj had attempted to escape, complaining of lack of proper sanitation and toilet facilities.

Incidents of migrant workers throwing tantrums over food have also been reported from several quarantine centres, including in Bhojpur and Banka districts.