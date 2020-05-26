A day after JD-U MLA booked for triple murder, his brother shot dead

In the continuing spiral of violence in Gopalganj district even amid the Covid-19 lockdown, unidentified assailants Tuesday shot dead a close relative of controversial JD(U) MLA from Kuchaikot, Amrendra Pandey alias Pappu Pandey, a day after the MLA’s elder brother and his son were arrested for the murder of three members of an RJD leader’s family on Sunday.

Tuesday’s killing took place at Repura village under Hathua police station in Gopalganj district.

This is ninth murder in the last five months in the district.

The deceased was identified as Shashikant alias Munna Tiwari (45), a contractor, and a cousin of the MLA.

Agitated over the incident, villagers blocked a stretch of the National Highway 28, demanding immediate arrest of the killers and transfer of the Hathua station house officer (SHO) alleging that he was hand-in-glove with criminal elements.

The deceased’s sister, Kiran Devi, said the incident took place when Tiwari was standing outside his house. She said four assailants on two motorcycles reached the spot and fired at him from point blank range.

“We are investigating the case. The reason could be a dispute over contracts. Preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased had got a contract of Rs 40 lakh to construct a pond ,” Gopalganj SP Manoj Tiwari said.

On Sunday evening, assailants had killed three persons of an RJD leader’s family. The RJD leader, JP Choudhary, who was injured in the firing, is being treated at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in the state capital.

Five persons, including the MLA, his brother Satish Pandey and nephew Mukesh Pandey were booked for the triple murder. The next day, Satish and his son Mukesh Pandey, chairman of Gopalganj district board, were arrested.

Meanwhile, Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to the state government to arrest the MLA.

He also visited the PMCH in Patna to enquire about the health of JP Choudhary.

“I give an ultimatum of two days to the state government to arrest the absconding MLA. Otherwise, I and my party workers will march to Gopalganj and launch an intensive agitation,” Yadav said.

When contacted, JD (U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “Rule of law prevails in Bihar. The present dispensation doesn’t differentiate between common people and the high and mighty. And Tejashwi Yadav should also know that it is Bihar of 2020 and not 1990.”