All water bodies in Bihar to be mapped in an Atlas

All water bodies in Bihar to be mapped in an Atlas

The atlas will also provide information about villages and panchayats without any water body.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 12:36 IST

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Patna

The Bihar government is already running a Jal Jiwan Hariyali programme. (HT Photo)

Detailed information including past history of over 40,000 ponds and rivers located across the state of Bihar will soon be available at one place as the department of revenue and land reforms in the state is working over an atlas of the water bodies.

The atlas will not only have pictures of all water bodies located in the 38 districts, but will also have the historical and socio-cultural context apart from information on available natural resources and the local administration.

The state government has already been running a Jal Jiwan Hariyali programme for the conservation of active and the revival of dead or obscured water bodies. The water bodies’ Atlas is a part of the campaign.



All the information required for the Atlas will be provided by the rural development department and the revenue and land reforms department will publish it.

“The atlas will be a great source of information and will make things easier while preparing a road map for the management of water resources,” said additional chief secretary of the revenue and land reforms department, Vivek Kumar Singh.

The district level maps will carry details of public and private water bodies. It will also depict prominently the borders of various villages, he added. The 250-page atlas will have over 100 colour maps, he said.

