Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Another Bihar legislator tests positive for Covid-19; state tally over 23,000

Another Bihar legislator tests positive for Covid-19; state tally over 23,000

JD(U) Legislative Council member Khalid Anwar on Saturday said that he tested positive and is now under home quarantine in Patna.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:28 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

As per the latest health bulletin, Bihar’s tally of confirmed cases has risen to 23,300. A total of 174 people have died due to the virus in the state so far. (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo)

A ruling JD(U) legislator in Bihar has tested positive for novel coronavirus which is on the rise in the state.

JD(U) Legislative Council member Khalid Anwar on Saturday said that he tested positive and is now under home quarantine in Patna.

“I was suffering from fever for the past 3-4 days after which I decided to undergo the coronavirus test.

“I underwent a rapid test at a private hospital here on Friday and the result came within 10 minutes. I have kept myself in home quarantine on doctors’ advice,” Anwar told PTI.



Covid-19 has been spreading sharply in Bihar and ministers, legislators and top-ranking officials have also fallen prey to it.

Two members of Nitish Kumar cabinet, Vinod Kumar Singh and Shailesh Kumar, tested positive for it.

Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh and his family members had earlier tested positive and they were presently in home quarantine.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary and others who attended an oath-taking function of newly elected MLCs with Singh on July 1, had given their sample for Covid-19 test which came out to be negative.

One of the newly elected MLCs, Gulam Gaus of the JD(U), was also found to be infected.

Earlier, MLAs Jibesh Kumar Mishra (BJP), Anand Shankar Singh (Congress) and Shahnawaz Alam (RJD) tested positive for the virus.

In the state BJP headquarters, over two dozen functionaries tested positive for the virus early this week.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the Lok Sabha chief whip of BJP at the Centre and also its Bihar unit president, who attended a series of interactions with party workers ahead of the polls also tested positive along with some members of his family.

Former union minister and senior RJD leader Raghubansh Prasad Singh was admitted to AIIMS, Patna, after testing positive. He has been cured of the disease and discharged.

A large number of senior bureaucrats including Additional Chief Secretary for Home Amir Subhani have tested positive for Covid-19.

As per the latest health bulletin, Bihar’s tally of confirmed cases has risen to 23,300. A total of 174 people have died due to the virus in the state so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Films that influenced their taste in cinema…
Jul 18, 2020 15:53 IST
Pakistan’s aviation authority suspends 15 more pilots having fake licenses
Jul 18, 2020 15:50 IST
Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rises to 16,701, death toll now 86
Jul 18, 2020 15:47 IST
Richa Chadha reveals how much she was paid for Gangs of Wasseypur
Jul 18, 2020 15:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.