Sections
Home / Patna / Bihar changes its health secy, second time in 2 months

Bihar changes its health secy, second time in 2 months

Pratyaya Amrit will continue to hold the charge of principal secretary disaster management department but has been relieved from the post of chairman-cum-managing director of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 04:20 IST

By Hindustan Times, Patna, Hindustan Times Patna

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey. (HT photo)

Amid reports of rising cases of Covid-19 and rift between state health minister Mangal Pandey and principal secretary (health) Uday Singh Kumawat, the state government on Monday removed Kumawat from his post. He has been replaced by Pratyaya Amrit, who is also the principal secretary of energy and disaster management department.

Amrit will continue to hold the charge of principal secretary disaster management department but has been relieved from the post of chairman-cum-managing director of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited.

Kumawat is the second principal secretary to be removed from the health department in the last two months. On May 21, Sanjay Kumar was transferred to the tourism department.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar changes its health secy, second time in 2 months
Jul 28, 2020 04:20 IST
Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka cross 100k mark
Jul 28, 2020 03:58 IST
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Jul 28, 2020 03:04 IST
Covid-19 curbs to ease in Kashmir ahead of Eid, mosques to remain shut
Jul 28, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.