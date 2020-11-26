Sections
Bihar: Cops rescue woman doctor abducted in Sitamarhi

The doctor was kidnapped along with her driver in her own vehicle at gunpoint by two men, when she was returning to her residence from her nursing home on Wednesday evening

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:02 IST

By Ajay Kr Pandey, Hindustan Times Sitamarhi

The police rescued a woman doctor from neighbouring Madhubani district late Wednesday within five hours of her abduction from Sitamarhi.

Confirming the action, Sitamarhi superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said that the woman doctor had been safely rescued from her abductors while they were trying to flee to a safer place. “As soon as I got the information about the abduction, I talked to Madhubani SP Satyaprakash seeking his help to nab the abductors as they were heading towards Madhubani district with the doctor. One of our teams, led by ASP Sitamarhi, was already on their trail,” said the SP.

The doctor was kidnapped along with her driver in her own vehicle at gunpoint by two men, when she was returning to her residence from her nursing home on Wednesday evening.

Kumar added that the abductors’ van (which was the doctor’s own vehicle) was intercepted near Chanpure mor (turn) on Basaith Madhwapur section on DKBM Road.

“The abductors left the vehicle before trying to escape after spotting the police team, led by the station house officer of Benipatti police station in neighbouring Madhubani district. The policemen nabbed them after chasing them for nearly one kilometre and rescued the doctor, identified as Dr Daisey Jaiswal, a resident of Sitamarhi town,” Kumar said.

Talking to HT, SP Madhubani Satyaprakash said, “We provided all assistance, the doctor was handed over to ASP Sitamarhi after a successful operation,” he said.

