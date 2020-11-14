Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Patna / Bihar council polls: JD(U), BJP, CPI win 2 seats each; Cong, Independent bag 1

Bihar council polls: JD(U), BJP, CPI win 2 seats each; Cong, Independent bag 1

Counting of votes for the graduate constituencies of Patna, Koshi, Darbhanga and Tirhut, and the teacher constituencies of Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran, which began on Thursday, concluded late on Friday, they said.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 14:25 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

The polling for the seats, which fell vacant in May, was deferred by a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and held on October 22. (AP file photo. Representative image)

The JD(U) lost one constituency of the Bihar legislative council to an Independent candidate and held on to two others, while the other five were retained by the respective members belonging to the BJP, CPI and Congress in the polls held last month, officials said on Saturday.

Counting of votes for the graduate constituencies of Patna, Koshi, Darbhanga and Tirhut, and the teacher constituencies of Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran, which began on Thursday, concluded late on Friday, they said.

The polling for the seats, which fell vacant in May, was deferred by a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and held on October 22.

The ruling JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, lost the Darbhanga teacher constituency to Sarvesh Kumar, an Independent candidate, who polled 15,595 out of 22,549 votes cast, the Election Commission said.



He wrested the seat from Dilip Kumar Chaudhary, a close aide of JD(U) working president and former minister Ashok Choudhary.

JD(U) candidates Neeraj Kumar and Devesh Chandra Thakur retained their Patna graduate and Tirhut graduate seats. Neeraj Kumar was the minister for Information Public Relations Department.

Ashok Choudhary held the building construction portfolio.

Kumar and Choudhary were stripped of their cabinet berths recently as a period of six months elapsed since their membership of the legislature expired.

Choudhary is expected to be accommodated through the Governor’s quota.

BJP candidates NK Yadav and Nawal Kishore Yadav retained the Koshi graduate and Patna teacher constituencies, respectively.

CPI candidates Sanjay Kumar Singh and Kedar Nath Pandey also retained their respective teacher constituencies of Tirhut and Saran.

Madan Mohan Jha, the state Congress president, retained the Darbhanga teacher constituency.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
Nov 14, 2020 14:19 IST
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
Nov 14, 2020 14:04 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Nov 14, 2020 12:49 IST

latest news

Djokovic says no pressure as he bids for sixth ATP Finals crown
Nov 14, 2020 14:37 IST
Typhoon Vamco leaves 53 dead, 22 missing in Philippines
Nov 14, 2020 14:30 IST
Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, likely to become ‘severe’ by evening: Weather experts
Nov 14, 2020 14:28 IST
Diwali 2020 looks:From Salman to Kareena, here’s who wore what in Bollywood
Nov 14, 2020 14:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.