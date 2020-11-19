Bihar: Couple elopes in Darbhanga, woman’s family assaults, tonsures man’s mother

The family of a woman’s daughter-in-law allegedly assaulted and shaved her head in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, police said. They were angry as her son got married to their daughter without their consent and also uploaded pictures of their wedding on social media.

Police said the woman was assaulted on November 14 and the incident came to light on Wednesday when the video of the assault went viral. They said they have registered a case against 20 people including five women.

In the video, a mob can be seen dragging the woman from her house and shaving her head.

Ashutosh Kumar Jha, a local police officer, denied reports that the woman was stripped and paraded in the village. He added the woman’s head was shaved.

The woman’s neighbours and husband maintained she was stripped and paraded and forced to leave their village. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Darbhanga where she told police she was stripped and paraded.

Sub-divisional police officer Dilip Kumar Jha, who rushed to the scene, recorded statements of some eyewitnesses. He said a case has been registered against the accused.

Darbhanga’s senior police superintendent, Babu Ram, said about five to six women were also involved in the incident. He added two named accused were arrested on Wednesday.

Ram said the woman’s son eloped with his neighbour on November 12 and later got married.