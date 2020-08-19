Bihar govt cancels famous Pitripaksh mela due to Covid-19 crisis

Earlier, Gaya district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Singh held a meeting with the management of committee members of Vishnupad Temple and convinced them to discontinue the ritual in view of the health risk due to surge in Covid-19 cases. (Rajesh Kumar/HT file photo)

The famous Pitripaksh Mela at Gaya, scheduled to begin on September 1, will not be held this time owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

Based on the recommendation of the revenue and land reforms department in view of the ongoing lockdown, the Gaya district administration on Wednesday issued a notification to cancel the fair—an annual ritual for people to pay homage and offer food (pind-daan) to their ancestors.

Gaya district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Singh on Wednesday said the decision to shelve the ritual was taken in view of the state government’s lockdown, which is effective till September 6, and the challenges of maintaining social distancing norms.

Earlier, the district magistrate held a meeting with the management of committee members of Vishnupad Temple and convinced them to discontinue the ritual in view of the health risk due to surge in Covid-19 cases. He also urged the priests to convey the message to devotees, who were planning to attend the ritual.

“It would be highly risky to allow the ritual, as devotees happen to be the vulnerable age group of 60-65 years. Those willing to offer pind-daan may come here after the coronavirus is contained. Moreover, all types of religious activities have been banned due to Covid. Even Vishnupad temple will remain closed till September 6 due to the lockdown,” the district magistrate said.

The Pitripaksh Mela, which is scheduled to be held between September 3 and 17, invites people from all across the world. An estimated 5 lakh people usually visit Gaya to offer homage to their ancestors and catalayse economic activities of the town.

Local legislator and agriculture minister Prem Kumar, however, expressed his reservations over cancellation of the fair and wrote to chief minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to reconsider the government’s decision. Prem Kumar said the priest community (Pandas) and local businessmen were enraged over the decision, as they rested on this fair to earn livelihoods for the entire year.

Justifying the contention of Pandas and local traders, Kumar said that the fair could also be held in a controlled way as all activities in Bihar were limping back to normal after lockdown.

Some local voluntary organisations have also protested the state government’s decision, saying that the temple management committee had already descaled the ritual and less than 50,000 people were expected to arrive in Gaya this time.