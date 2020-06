Bihar government dismisses 11 doctors for being absent from duty

Bihar government has dismissed 11 doctors for their unauthorised absence from duties for a long time.

The dismissed doctors are Dr OP Lal who was posted in Rohtas, Dr Kamran Habeeb in Dumraon, Dr Nityanand Pathak in Supaul, Dr Yaqub Sanga in Saran, Dr Indramohan Kumar in Siwan, Dr Suneeta Kumari in Gopalganj, Dr Haroon Rashid in Katihar, Dr Renu Kumari in Katihar, Dr Savita Kumari Sharma in Chapra, Dr Abu Sufiyan Yahya in Saharsa and Dr Tanveer Alam in Katihar under the state health department.