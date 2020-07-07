Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Bihar govt not bothered about Covid-19, only polls, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar govt not bothered about Covid-19, only polls, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar has 12,125 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 8,997 patients have recovered, while 97 have lost their lives.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 14:42 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Patna

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state of ignoring the rapidly rising coronavirus cases (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state of ignoring the rapidly rising coronavirus cases as it remains focused on preparing for the upcoming state elections.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“The coronavirus cases are increasing at a very high rate in Bihar. But the government is neither worried about tests, nor about treatment. The entire government machinery is busy with the upcoming elections. It is hiding figures. If the government does not watch out, then the situation may become more explosive by August-September”, Yadav tweeted.

Currently, Bihar has 12,125 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 8,997 patients have recovered, while 97 have lost their lives.

The state elections are slated to be held later this year for 243 Assembly seats.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gal Gadot refused to shoot sexualised Wonder Woman scene: report
Jul 07, 2020 16:01 IST
Bajaj Auto workers’ union demand temporary closure of Waluj plant to break Covid cycle
Jul 07, 2020 15:57 IST
Kanpur firing: UP police release photos, details of 15 absconding accused
Jul 07, 2020 15:52 IST
Uttarakhand HC reserves judgement in PIL against govt takeover of Char Dham, 51 other temples
Jul 07, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.