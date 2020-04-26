Bihar govt orders 2 automatic RNA extraction machines from Singapore

Sections
Currently, RNA is done manually.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:29 IST

By Asian News International, Patna

Swabs of Covid-19 patients being collected (Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

Bihar government has ordered two automatic RNA extraction machines, said the Principal Secretary of Health, Sanjay Kumar on Sunday.

“Right now the RNA extraction is done manually. The state government has ordered two automatic RNA extraction machines, one for RMRI and the other for IGMS. They have been ordered from Singapore, we expect them to be here by month-end or the first week of May,” said Sanjay Kumar.

Earlier in the day, with nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, the total number of cases in the state reached 251.

