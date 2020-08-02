Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Bihar health staff to get a month’s basic pay as incentive as state battles Covid 19 and floods

Bihar health staff to get a month’s basic pay as incentive as state battles Covid 19 and floods

Coronavirus cases are rising sharply in Bihar.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 21:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Swab samples for Covid-19 testing being collected at Hotel Pataliputra Ashoka in Patna. (HT Photo)

Bihar government has come up with a scheme to grant financial incentives to health department doctors and workers in the state. The government said the “encouragement incentive” will be equivalent to employees’ one month’s basic salary and will likely cost Rs 252.54 crore to the state exchequer, according to news agency ANI.

The move to encourage health department staff has been announced at a time when the state is battling the dual challenges presented by the floods and a spurt in Covid 19 cases.

The health infrastructure in the state is under pressure as the sharpest rise was seen in Covid 19 cases in the state with over 3,000 cases including the 2,500 reported in the 24 hours period ending Saturday. The death toll shot up by 14 to cross 300 casualties.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



According to the bulletin issued by the department on Saturday, the death toll had reached 312 while the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 54,508. The number of active cases was 18,723.



Patna is the worst affected district with a total of 9,358 positive cases registered so far including 3,664 active cases. Other districts reporting high numbers of cases are Bhagalpur (2,638), Muzaffarpur (2,459), Nalanda (2,266), Gaya (2,208) and Rohtas (2,178).

Meanwhile, the state continues to boast of a healthy recovery rate of 65.08 per cent and the total number of people who have been cured of the coronavirus so far is 35,473, including 1,823 who were declared fit in the last 24 hours.

Watch: Sushant death: Cops look for flatmate as Bihar dy CM blames ‘Bollywood mafia’

The flood situation in the state worsened on Sunday as fresh areas were inundated taking the total number of affected people across 14 districts to 53.67 lakh, according to the information released by the disaster management department. The number of people affected by the deluge has gone up by 4.62 lakh since Saturday

13 lives have been lost in flood-related incidents so far in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amar Singh: A negotiator par excellence
Aug 02, 2020 21:38 IST
Bollywood prays for Abhishek’s speedy recovery, welcomes Amitabh home
Aug 02, 2020 21:36 IST
Centre asks states, UTs to allow hospitalised Covid-19 patients use smartphones to interact with kin
Aug 02, 2020 21:35 IST
Moist heat treatment of N95 masks eliminates Covid-19: Study
Aug 02, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.