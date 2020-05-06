Bihar Minister requests Piyush Goyal to revoke order shifting railway institute

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha has requested Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to revoke the order of shifting the Jamalpur-based Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE) out of Munger.

In a series of tweets, Minister for Water Resources Department in Bihar, Jha said, “Bihar takes strong exception to @RailMinIndia’s April 24 order to shift prestigious Jamalpur-based Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering out of Munger. Sri CM Nitish Kumar has asked Sri Piyush Goyal to intervene on this regressive move.”

Tagging the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Jha further tweeted, “CM Nitish Kumar has written a letter on May 1 to Railway Minister PiyushGoyal requesting him to immediately rescind this decision. IRIMEE represents rich legacy of Railways and Bihar. Its great historical linkage with Bihar needs to be strengthened and not severed.”

The National General Secretary, JD(U) further stated, “This oldest central training institute has been an iconic institution, and a pride of Bihar. Estblished in 1888, IRIMEE Jamalpur has been most coveted center for training to Indian Railway’s top brains since 1927. How can a legacy of 93 years be wiped off so brazenly?”

“In 2015, Bihar urged Centre to upgrade IRIMEE into a University. It was informed that instead National Academy of Railway, Vadodara was being upgraded as 1st national university and IRIMEE shall operate under this new univ. Now, this move to shift it is unacceptable @PiyushGoyal,” he tweeted.

“The rather intriguing move of shifting is shocking. IRIMEE Jamalpur is integral to rich legacy of Bihar and CM Nitish Kumar takes great pride in this. We earnestly request Sri Piyush Goyal to intervene and ensure rescinding of this outrageous order,” he added.