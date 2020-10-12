Sections
E-Paper
Home / Patna / Bihar minister Vinod Kumar Singh dies at 54

Bihar minister Vinod Kumar Singh dies at 54

Singh was rushed to Delhi’s Medanta Hospital after he suffered a brain haemorrhage over a month ago. His condition began deteriorating two days ago

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:17 IST

By Aditya Nath Jha, Hindustan Times Katihar

Representational Image

Bihar’s backward and extremely backward classes welfare minister and BJP leader Vinod Kumar Singh, who was undergoing treatment following brain haemorrhage for over a month at Medanta Hospital in Delhi, died on Monday. He was 54. The BJP has fielded his wife Nisha Singh on Pranpur seat in the forthcoming Bihar elections.

Singh’s condition began deteriorating two days ago. Earlier, both Singh and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in June and he was discharged from hospital after recovery.

However, about one-and-a-half month ago, he was rushed to Medanta by air ambulance following a brain haemorrhage.

Singh started his political career in 1995 when he was just 29 and he became MLA from Pranpur assembly seat in 2000 by defeating RJD’s veteran leader Mahendra Narayan Yadav.



In 2005, he lost the seat but went on to win in both 2010 and 2015. “In the 2015 assembly polls, he proved his popularity as he succeeded in defeating the RJD-JD(U) combine,” local BJP leader Appu Kumar said, adding, “He was quite popular in the area.”

It was his popularity that landed him a Cabinet berth. However, he refused to contest the 2020 assembly polls due to illness and the party awarded the ticket to his wife Nisha Singh from Pranpur seat.

The leader was a post graduate in Physics and a law graduate from Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Katihar MP Dulal Chandra Goswami, ex-BJP MP Nikhil Kumar Chaudhary and others expressed their sorrow over the demise of the young leader.

The chief minister described him as an “able administrator and a popular leader. His death is a great loss in the field of political and social field”. Kumar also announced a state funeral as per the guidelines issued for Covid pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Oct 12, 2020 13:55 IST
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:28 IST
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Oct 12, 2020 12:24 IST

latest news

Scientists return from Arctic with wealth of climate data
Oct 12, 2020 14:39 IST
NEET UG Result 2020 to be declared on October 16: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Oct 12, 2020 14:37 IST
Stars among the stars: Dhoni, Kohli, Akshay at top of endorsement battle!
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
France must avoid general Covid-19 lockdown by all means, says PM Castex
Oct 12, 2020 14:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.