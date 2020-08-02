Bihar police looking for Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate, city SP leaves for Mumbai: IG Patna

Sections
Bihar police is looking for Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani to record his statement in the actor’s death case but has failed to locate him so far, a top state police officer said on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 15:28 IST

By Press Trust of India, Patna

Sushant Singh Rajput (HT file photo)

Pithani is a creative content manager and flatmate of the late actor who was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Bihar police is looking for Siddharth Pithani to record his statement as he used to stay with the actor.

Efforts to contact Pithani have been futile. He has not come forward before the police...Notice will be served if he does not appear, Inspector General, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI.



Pithani had alleged in an email to Mumbai police two days ago that he was being pressured by Rajput’s family to record a statement against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Pithani had said that he shared a professional relationship with the late actor.

Singh said that IPS officer Vinay Tiwary, who is posted as City SP (Central) Patna, has already left for Mumbai to lead the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had Saturday said, if needed, an IPS officer would be sent to Mumbai to join the investigation.

Pandey had also said that Bihar police team had failed to locate Rhea Chakraborty, whom Rajput’s father has accused of abetting the actor’s suicide.

Rajput’s father has also accused Chakraborty of wrongful confinement of the actor, spiriting away Rs 15 crore from one of his bank accounts, and having him undergo treatment for mental illness without keeping his family informed.

A four-member team is already in Mumbai to probe the Bollywood actors death case after his father K K Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna on July 25, more than a month after his demise. Mumbai police is also parallelly probing the case.

Several political leaders including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi have alleged that Mumbai police was not cooperating with their Patna counterparts in the investigation.

“Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM) is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia. So it’s bent on saving all the elements responsible in the case,” the BJP leader had tweeted in Hindi on Saturday, and accused the Mumbai police of creating hurdles before the Bihar police team.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, meanwhile, said the state police team in Mumbai had not yet got any documents from the metropolitan police.

“Apart from the FIR that we have registered, we have nothing. We have not received the inquest report, postmortem report, video footage of the building.....That the investigation moves forward and truth is unravelled is the responsibility of both Mumbai and Bihar police. Sushant’s death is not a simple matter,” he told a TV news channel.

