Bihar reports 10th Covid-19 fatality, tally reaches 1872

Health workers using Thermal Screening Device to passengers before travelling in Rajdhani Express train from Patna to Delhi in Patna during nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Santosh kumar/ HT)

A 55-year-old migrant from Delhi, who died in Begusarai district a couple of days ago, is Bihar’s 10th Covid 19 casualty, officials said here on Thursday.

The health department said the total count of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 1872 in the state.

According to State Epidemiologist, Ragini Mishra, the deceased belonged to Khagaria district and he had died at a hospital in Begusarai on May 17 where he was admitted upon a deterioration in his health.

“His test reports came out late Wednesday night, confirming that he was infected with the coronavirus, she told PTI-Bhasha The districts health society programme convenor Shailesh Chandra said the cause of the death was a cardiac arrest suffered by the 55-year-old at the Sadar hospital in Begusarai.

The state has previously witnessed deaths of nine Covid-19 patients two each from Patna and Vaishali and one each from Munger, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Rohtas and Khagaria.

Meanwhile, the state health department said 96 fresh cases have been reported, raising the states aggregate to 1872.

Katihar district, situated in the states north-east corner and sharing its borders with Jharkhand and West Bengal, reported 19 cases.

Rohtas and Gopalganj accounted for 17 cases each. Two girls, aged three and four years and residents of Kalyanpur village in Rohtas, were among those who have tested positive.

Other districts with a noticeable number of fresh cases are Gopalganj and Samastipur (16 each), Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura (09 each), Purnea (05) and Munger (03).

All the 38 districts in the state have reported Covid 19 cases and Patna, Munger and Rohtas happen to be the three worst affected, each of them having tallies in three digits.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported in the state in the last three weeks, which has been attributed mainly to the large-scale influx of migrants who have been returning to Bihar from places they had been stuck in during the lockdown.

Till Wednesday, the number of migrants testing positive to coronavirus, as stated by the health department, was 788.