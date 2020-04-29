Sections
Bihar reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, total cases in state mount to 378

As per the data all 12 cases have been reported from New Bhojpur in Buxar district.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:19 IST

By Asian News International, Patna

Medical workers collect swab from patients suspected of Covid -19 infection during lockdown, at Patliputra sports stadium, Kakarbagh, in Patna, Bihar. (Parwaz Khan/HT photo )

12 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Buxar district in Bihar, taking the state’s tally of coronavirus affected to 378 on Wednesday, said State Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar.

Among them, while 7 are females including a six-month-old baby, 5 others are male.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)



