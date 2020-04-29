Bihar reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, total cases in state mount to 378

Medical workers collect swab from patients suspected of Covid -19 infection during lockdown, at Patliputra sports stadium, Kakarbagh, in Patna, Bihar. (Parwaz Khan/HT photo )

12 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Buxar district in Bihar, taking the state’s tally of coronavirus affected to 378 on Wednesday, said State Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar.

As per the data all 12 cases have been reported from New Bhojpur in Buxar district.

Among them, while 7 are females including a six-month-old baby, 5 others are male.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)