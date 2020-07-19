Sections
Home / Patna / Bihar reports 739 new Covid-19 cases, total count stands at 24,967

Bihar reports 739 new Covid-19 cases, total count stands at 24,967

There are 9,018 active cases in the state, 15,771 patients have recovered and 177 persons have died due to the virus, State Health Department said in a bulletin.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Patna

The recovery rate of coronavirus in Bihar stands at 63.17 per cent, according to the health bulletin. (Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

Bihar reported 739 Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 24,967.

The state Health Department said in a bulletin that there are 9,018 active cases in the state, 15,771 patients have recovered and 177 persons have died due to the virus.

A total of 3,68,232 samples have been tested in the state including 10,502 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate of coronavirus in the state stands at 63.17 per cent, according to the bulletin.



Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that a central team has been deployed to Bihar to assist the state in the assessment of Covid management and to provide all necessary support.

The team consists of Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr Neeraj Nischal of Medicine Department AIIMS (Delhi). The team will reach Bihar on July 19.

