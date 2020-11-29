Bihar revises Covid-19 guidelines, guests at weddings limited to 150

The state home department on Sunday modified its orders restraining the number of guests at marriage ceremonies and the scale of celebrations, days after it enforced a rigorous regime to check the rise in coronavirus spread.

As per the latest order issued by the home department on Sunday, the guest limit of marriage parties has been raised to 150 from the previous limit of 100, including catering and other staff. Additionally, band party has been allowed to lead the marriage procession.

The restrictions envisaged in the Covid-19 guidelines issued on November 26 was reviewed and amended by the emergency management group led by chief secretary Deepak Kumar. Additional chief secretary, home, Amir Subhani and divisional commissioner, Patna, Sanjay Agrawal were also present.

The serious restrictions of the guest list at marriage function and performance of musical bands evoked widespread reactions. Some band groups and decorators in Patna city on Saturday took out a protest march against the government order to ban their performance during marriage processions.

They claimed that the order would badly impact their earnings, which had already suffered a massive blow due to the pandemic. They claimed that the state government did not offer any relief to them, even though they struggled to sustain their families.

In keeping with the continued spike in cases of Covid-19 infection in Bihar, the state home department had resorted to strict guidelines framed on the basis of the recent orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Wearing of masks was made mandatory for marriage guests, while the host was assigned the responsibility for maintaining social distancing.

The latest order, however, clarified that there would be no change in other guidelines issued on November 25. The guest list at the performance of last rite of departed souls remains capped at 25.

Devotees have been asked to avoid taking bath in river Ganga during Kartik Purnima. Ailing persons and those above 60 and below 10 years of age have been barred from coming to the ghat for the holy dip.