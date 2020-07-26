Bihar’s Covid-19 count reaches 36,314 with record 2,803 new cases

Sections
Health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh in his briefing on Covid-19 said that 12,461 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 1,688 patients had recovered in the same period.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 01:32 IST

By Rakesh Singh and Avinash Kumar |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Patna

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Patna, Bihar, July 24, 2020. (HT Photo)

Bihar on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases till date, adding 2,803 infections, pushing its tally of positive cases to 36,314. Capital Patna also witnessed a record spike of 544 cases.

With 11 deaths reported during the day, the toll rose to 232.

According to the state health department, the new cases included 1,021 cases reported on July 24 and 1,782 registered on July 23 and before’.

 



Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Patna resident under home quarantine died by suicide, police said.

According to the family of 35-year-old Ravi Kumar, his brother-in-law had died 10 days ago following which the other members of the family got tested for Covid-19. Kumar was the only one who tested positive for the coronavirus disease and had been under home quarantine since then. The deceased’s brother alleged that despite repeated attempts hospital authorities did not admit him.

“Till now 24,520 patients had recovered, taking the recovering rate to 67.52%,” he said.

