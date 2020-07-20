Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Bihar’s Covid-19 tally reaches 26,379; death toll mounts to 179

Bihar’s Covid-19 tally reaches 26,379; death toll mounts to 179

Patna has recorded the highest number of 28 deaths so far, followed by Bhagalpur (16), Gaya (13), Darbhanga (10), Muzaffarpur (eight) and East Champaran, Begusarai, Samastipur and Nalanda (seven each).

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 07:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Patna

Bihar has been recording over 1,000 fresh cases every day since July 12. (ANI)

The Covid-19 death toll in Bihar on Sunday mounted to 179 with two fresh fatalities, while 1,412 new cases pushed the state’s tally to 26,379, according to the health department bulletin.

The two deaths were reported from Khagaria and Saran districts, it said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Patna has recorded the highest number of 28 deaths so far, followed by Bhagalpur (16), Gaya (13), Darbhanga (10), Muzaffarpur (eight) and East Champaran, Begusarai, Samastipur and Nalanda (seven each).

Of the total 26,379 cases reported in the state so far, 12,401 were detected in the last 10 days.



The state has been recording over 1,000 fresh cases every day since July 12.

Patna tops the Covid-19 tally in the state with 3,696 cases, followed by Bhagalpur (1,601), Muzaffarpur (1,151), Siwan (1,102), Begusarai (1,076) and Nalanda (1,047).

Bihar now has 9,602 active cases, while 16,597 people have recovered from the disease.

The health department bulletin, however, said the state’s recovery rate dropped to 62.91 per cent from 77.52 per cent reported on July 1.

A total of 10,276 samples were tested in the past 24 hours in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Samastipur District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar home quarantined himself after some of the staff of his office and confidential branch tested positive for coronavirus.

The state government has started conducting antigen tests in 25 facilities in Patna, eight in Gaya and six in Muzaffarpur, a health department official said.

He said the government will start such tests in all sub-divisional hospitals of Bihar from next Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3 soldiers arrested in Uttarakhand for partying on road during Covid-19 lockdown: Police
Jul 20, 2020 07:44 IST
Priyanka’s note for Nick on 2nd anniversary of the day he proposed to her
Jul 20, 2020 07:44 IST
Teej 2020: History, significance, puja timing of this monsoon festival
Jul 20, 2020 07:41 IST
Inter’s title hopes damaged by 2-2 draw at Roma
Jul 20, 2020 07:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.