Sections
Home / Patna / Bihar’s Covid-19 tally rises by over 2,500, death toll at 232

Bihar’s Covid-19 tally rises by over 2,500, death toll at 232

Of the 11 deaths that occurred in Bihar in the last 24 hours, three were from Munger, two each from Araria and Samastipur and one each from Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Rohtas and West Champaran.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 10:49 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Patna

Patna’s Covid-19 tally has risen by more than 500 in a day. The district now has 2,165 active cases, just under 20 per cent of the statewide total. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Bihar’s Covid-19 tally reached 36,314 on Saturday with over 2,500 more people testing positive for the disease in a day, while 11 new fatalities took the death toll to 232, the state health department said.

The department, however, underscored that among the cases registered on Saturday, 1,782 were from tests which were conducted on or before July 23 and 1,021 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Also read: Bihar Cabinet nod to ‘special family pension’ for dependents of govt staff who die of Covid-19

Of the 11 deaths that occurred in the last 24 hours, three were from Munger, two each from Araria and Samastipur and one each from Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Rohtas and West Champaran.

Patna district has reported the maximum number of 36 deaths, followed by Bhagalpur 20, Gaya 14, Rohtas 12, Muzaffarpur 11, and Nalanda and Darbhanga 10 each. Patna’s Covid-19 tally has risen by more than 500 in a day. The district now has 2,165 active cases, just under 20 per cent of the statewide total.



Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

It also accounted for the highest number of confirmed cases at 5,894, followed by Bhagalpur 2,172, Muzaffarpur 1,568, Nalanda and Rohtas 1,425 each, Begusarai 1,334 and Siwan 1,219.

Altogether, 24,520 people have recovered from the viral infection till date, with 1,688 of them in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s recovery rate to 67.52 per cent. Bihar now has 11,562 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 12,461 samples were tested for Covid-19, the highest in a day. Efforts were on to meet the 20,000 tests daily target set by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier this week.

Altogether, 4.42 lakh tests have been conducted till date in the state where kits have now been made available across all 38 districts to facilitate aggressive testing and contact tracing to contain the spurt in cases which has led to a fortnight-long lockdown, in force since July 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4,797 held in illicit liquor trade cases in three months in Uttar Pradesh
Jul 26, 2020 11:43 IST
You will not believe what this year’s online poker champ has in store
Jul 26, 2020 11:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi asks people to ‘protect democracy’, launches digital campaign
Jul 26, 2020 11:40 IST
Sona Mohapatra says Ram Sampath was targeted by ‘illiterate’ gang
Jul 26, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.