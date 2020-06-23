Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Bihar’s Covid toll rises to 52, tally climbs to 7,893

Bihar’s Covid toll rises to 52, tally climbs to 7,893

Patna has the maximum number of cases at 426, followed by 375 in Madhubani, 367 in Bhagalpur, 347 in Begusarai and 324 in Siwan.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

All 38 districts in the state have reported Covid-19 cases in Bihar. (Reuters)

A 51-year-old home guard succumbed to Covid-19 in Bihar on Monday, taking the state’s toll to 52, while 228 fresh cases pushed the tally to 7,893, the state health department said.

The deceased had comorbidities. He was recently admitted to a hospital here and had tested positive for Covid-19 in the course of examination, department sources said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

With this, the death toll in Patna district has risen to three.

Only Darbhanga (five), Begusarai and Siwan (four each) have reported a higher number of deaths. Khagaria, Nalanda and Vaishali districts have also reported three deaths each so far.



All 38 districts in the state have reported Covid-19 cases.

Patna has the maximum number of cases at 426, followed by 375 in Madhubani, 367 in Bhagalpur, 347 in Begusarai and 324 in Siwan.

Till date, 5,767 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state, while 1.63 lakh samples have been tested.

Bihar began reporting Covid-19 cases in the last week of March. Its tally has grown by more than 6,000 since the beginning of May, largely due to the return of the state’s migrant workers who were stranded away from their homes during the lockdown.

Since May 3, 5,010 people have tested positive upon returning to Bihar from other parts of the country, according to state Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai Police answers what to reply when friends asks you to party together
Jun 23, 2020 11:51 IST
Sanofi eyes approval of Covid-19 vaccine by first half of 2021
Jun 23, 2020 11:51 IST
RJD in turmoil, Grand Alliance in disarray ahead of legislative council polls
Jun 23, 2020 11:49 IST
Kriti Sanon had rated Sushant as more talented than Varun, Ayushmann
Jun 23, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.