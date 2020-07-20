Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Bihar’s ruling JD(U) gets in poll mode with ‘I am Nitish Kumar’ posters

Bihar’s ruling JD(U) gets in poll mode with ‘I am Nitish Kumar’ posters

The launch of the new poster comes a fortnight ahead of the virtual rally by chief minister and party president Nitish Kumar scheduled on August 7.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:47 IST

By Anil Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ANI File )

Even as Opposition parties are pleading with the Election Commission of India to defer the Bihar assembly polls, scheduled in October-Novmeber, in view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling Janata Dal (U) is going all out with its poll preparations, launching a poll poster with new tagline “Main hi hoon Nitish Kumar’ (I am Nitish Kumar)” on Sunday.

The launch of the new poster comes a fortnight ahead of the virtual rally by chief minister and party president Nitish Kumar scheduled on August 7.

The new banner reads: “Vikas path par chal pada Bihar, main uski hi kataar hoon. Bihar ki vikas mein, main chota sa bhagidaar hoon. Ha, main Nitish Kumar hoon. (Bihar is moving on development path. I am a small stakeholder. Yes, I am Nitish Kumar.”

“It is a reflection of the public sentiment, who see Nitish Kumar as a man of development, who is both honest and farsighted... It will strike an instant rapport with sympathizers and electors,” said JD (U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Sinha.



Except perhaps for the BJP and JD (U), all other parties have put a brake on their poll-related activities. Even Lok Janshakti Patry chief and NDA partner Chirag Paswan on July 10 had echoed Leader of Opposition Teajsahwi Prasad Yadav’s concern over the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases and joined him in demanding postponement of polls in view of the infection threat, which may also lead to low voter turnout.

On Friday, heads of Opposition parties, including Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Left parties, had also cautioned the CEC against holding the polls on schedule as it may turn into a “super spreader event”.

However, the,JD(U) seems undeterred. Party leader and IPRD minister Neeraj Kumar said, “The poster will be put up in all corners of the state. Honest and development oriented person will feel proud in identifying themselves as Nitish Kumar.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

House schedule may change next session
Jul 21, 2020 04:17 IST
AstraZeneca data fails to impress some experts
Jul 21, 2020 04:11 IST
CanSino candidate shows promise
Jul 21, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Health minister says too soon for procurement in India
Jul 21, 2020 04:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.