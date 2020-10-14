Bihar STF arrests wanted CPI(M) leader, three arms peddlers; recover firearms

Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF) teams have arrested five persons, including an outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) leader and arms dealers, from Patna, Begusarai and Bagaha in the poll-bound state on Wednesday.

The STF teams have recovered eight pistols, 16 magazines, three mobile phones and Rs 1.9 lakh in cash from the arms dealers.

An STF official said that the wanted Maoist leader Mahesh Oraon, a native of Balmikinagar under the jurisdiction of Bagaha police station, is accused of violence and cases related to the Arms Act, 1959, and the Explosives Act, 1884. The cases against him were lodged in Saraiya, Laukaria and Balmikinagar police stations.

Also Read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sharad Yadav’s daughter joins Congress

The STF authorities said the then Bettiah superintendent of Police, Jayant Kant, had arrested Oraon in 2018. However, he got involved in Maoist activities again after he came out of the jail in December 2018. He has been booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

STF personnel has arrested Mohammad Moqim, a resident of Munger, and Ramesh Manjhi and Kamal Sharma, who belong to Siwan, in Begusarai for allegedly smuggling arms to criminal gangs.

Moqim was nabbed when he had come to deliver a consignment of arms near Lakhminia railway station under the jurisdiction of Balia police station.

This is the fourth arms haul in October, and days ahead of the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, which will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7.

Also Read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination papers from Raghopur

Narendra Tiwary, a wanted criminal, was arrested from a bus stand in Patna.

Tiwary is a resident of Ekma police station area in Saran district and was wanted in over a dozen cases of robbery, loot, and kidnapping.

Tiwary was recently involved in the abduction of a four-year-old boy named Ayush for ransom. He was handed over the Saran police authorities for further interrogation.