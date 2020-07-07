Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme

Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme

The state Education Department said the decision has been taken in view of the situation created by Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:39 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Patna

The state government has already transferred Rs 378 crore into the accounts of students under mid-day meal scheme, according to a state Education Department release. (HT Photo)

Bihar Education Department has instructed senior district education officers to provide eight kg ration and Rs 358 to children studying in Class 1-5 and 12 kg ration and Rs 536 to students of Class 6-8 under mid-day meal scheme for May, June and July.

The state Education Department said the decision has been taken in view of the situation created by Covid-19 pandemic.

The ration will be provided to the parents of the students and the amount will be deposited into students/parents’ accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The release said the state government has already transferred Rs 378 crore into the accounts of students under mid-day meal scheme.



A total of 276 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday taking the total number of reported cases to 12,410.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gal Gadot refused to shoot sexualised Wonder Woman scene: report
Jul 07, 2020 16:01 IST
Bajaj Auto workers’ union demand temporary closure of Waluj plant to break Covid cycle
Jul 07, 2020 15:57 IST
Kanpur firing: UP police release photos, details of 15 absconding accused
Jul 07, 2020 15:52 IST
Uttarakhand HC reserves judgement in PIL against govt takeover of Char Dham, 51 other temples
Jul 07, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.