Bihar: With 193 fresh cases, Covid-19 tally rises to 6,289

Patna district reported 24 Covid-19 cases with the youngest among them being a three-year-old girl from the capital city.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

Patna and Bhagalpur districts comprised 10 per cent of the state’s total caseload with 322 and 319 instances of the infection respectively. (ANI)

The total number of coronavirus cases in Bihar rose to 6,289 on Saturday with 193 new cases, while the death toll stood at 35, health department officials said.

Since Friday night, Patna district reported 24 Covid-19 cases with the youngest among them being a three-year-old girl from the capital city. The district has so far reported two casualties, they said.

The officials, however, pointed out that till date 198 people in the district have been cured of the disease and the number of active cases stood at 122.

Patna and Bhagalpur districts comprised 10 per cent of the state’s total caseload with 322 and 319 instances of the infection respectively.



In Bhagalpur, which has reported one death, 182 patients have been discharged and the district is left with 136 active cases.

All 38 districts in the state have reported Covid-19 cases and 31 of these have tallies in excess of 100. Of the total 35 deaths so far, Khagaria and Begusarai accounted for the highest three fatalities each.

The number of swab samples tested so far is 1.20 lakh. The state has a population of more than 120 million and opposition parties allege that testing rate in Bihar is one of the lowest in the country.

More than 5,000 cases have been reported in the last one and a half months, mainly on account of the massive influx of migrants which began with the running of Shramik Special trains.

According to data provided by the state government, 2.12 lakh people have come to Bihar from outside on board till date. The number of people who came to the state from outside and tested Covid-19 positive since June 3 is 4,250.

