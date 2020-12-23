Sections
Bihar woman throws hot tea on cop, arrested

Police officer Jha said he was attacked by the woman tea vendor when he visited her shop asking about encroachments at entrance of the hospital.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Muzaffarpur

The woman who threw hot tea on police officer’s face has been arrested. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

A woman tea vendor was arrested in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur town from the campus of the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in connection with an attack on the in-charge of the SKMCH police outpost late Monday evening.

The woman vendor, identified as Sarita Devi, a native of Rasulpur Salim village under the Bochaha police station, had allegedly thrown steaming tea on the face of the outpost in-charge, Suman Jha, on Sunday evening, when the officer, along with two aides, reached the tea kiosk for removing encroachments from the campus.

Sunil Razak, station house officer (SHO) of Ahiyapur police station said the arrest was made only after an FIR was registered with his office on the statement of Jha against the woman and two of her associates for allegedly making a potentially fatal attack on him.

“The woman has been arrested, while two of her associates are still absconding. Raids are on to nab them. They will be arrested soon,” Razak said. Jha was referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital on Monday morning after his condition deteriorated, he said.



On being contacted over his cell phone, Jha said he had gone to remove encroachment from the eastern gate entrance and its nearby places after getting information about illegal tea and snacks kiosks.

He said he was acting on the basis of a written complaint made by the principal of the SKMCH, Dr Vikas Kumar, about illegal shops in the campus causing many problems to the patients, their attendants, doctors and other medical staff.

“When I reached Sarita’s kiosk and questioned her, she got infuriated. She first hurled abuses and later threw hot tea on my face. I fell down there and was taken to the emergency ward by the campus security personnel,” Jha said.

