Sections
Home / Patna / BJP MLA raises Sushant’s death matter in Bihar Assembly, demands CBI probe

BJP MLA raises Sushant’s death matter in Bihar Assembly, demands CBI probe

Raising the issue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday, BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:22 IST

By Asian News International, Patna Bihar

An FIR has been registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Sushan Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. (File photo)

Raising the issue of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday, BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also supported his demand. Meanwhile, MLC Nutan Singh, wife of Niraj Kumar Singh, also raised the same demand in the Legislative Council.

Singh had earlier said that the Maharashtra Police are just doing “formality” in the case of Rajput’s death.

An FIR has been registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter.



However, the Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is heading a police team from Patna in the case, was quarantined under what the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said was state government guidelines to prevent Covid-19 spread.

Earlier today, Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha termed the “forced quarantine” of Tiwari in Mumbai as “shameful and absolutely wrong” and added that the state government will look into the matter and take action in this regard.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Corona warriors didn’t celebrate Rakhi, so that we could
Aug 03, 2020 21:33 IST
Ludhiana man booked for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to migrants
Aug 03, 2020 21:32 IST
Sushant’s sister Priyanka remembers late brother in heartbreaking post
Aug 03, 2020 21:33 IST
Chris Woakes happy being away from the spotlight
Aug 03, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.