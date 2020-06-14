Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Brace for possible flood challenge amid Covid-19, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells officials

Brace for possible flood challenge amid Covid-19, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells officials

At a high-level meeting, Nitish Kumar directed officials to make arrangements so that those displaced by floods are relocated at camps without compromising on social distancing norms.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

File photo: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (HT photo/ Santosh Kumar)

Amid forecasts of the monsoon reaching Bihar in a couple of days, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday stressed on the need for dealing with floods, which may follow the downpour, without neglecting the measures in place for containing the spread of Covid-19.

Click here for Covid-19 coverage

At a high-level meeting that he chaired here, Kumar directed officials to make arrangements so that those displaced by floods are relocated at camps without compromising on social distancing norms.

“I wish that floods do not ravage north Bihar this year. But, we must need to be prepared,” he told the officials, referring to the natural calamity which is known to strike almost every year, often resulting in loss of life and property on a large scale.

“I am glad to learn that many of the tents that were put to use in flood-affected districts last year are still in a usable condition and that these were utilised during the lockdown period.



“We would, however, need to keep in mind that this year if the floods strike, people will have to be relocated while ensuring social distancing. We must rise up to the challenge,” the chief minister said.

Nearly a dozen districts in north Bihar were devastated by flash floods last year, which followed torrential rain in the catchment areas of Nepal.

Kumar reminded officials of the water-logging in many parts of the state capital in October last year, after a three-day spell of heavy rainfall, which had reduced many localities of the city to marooned islands, and called for efforts to ensure that citizens were not inconvenienced this time.

He also took note of the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bihar, where on an average, more than 100 new infections have been cropping up every day for quite some time, and told the officials to focus on setting up more isolation centres for accommodating those testing positive until they were declared fit for home quarantine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russia’s low virus death toll still raises questions in West
Jun 14, 2020 14:30 IST
Social distancing may impact teens’ mental health, experts say
Jun 14, 2020 14:28 IST
Javelin thrower Davinder Kang may get life ban for failed dope test
Jun 14, 2020 14:27 IST
Ananya Panday loves Timothée Chalamet, here’s the proof
Jun 14, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.