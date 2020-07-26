Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Coronavirus tests per million lowest in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Coronavirus tests per million lowest in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader said Covid-19 testing per 10 lakh people in Bihar is the lowest in the country.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:21 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

In a subsequent tweet, the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that the Covid-19 positivity rate in Bihar is the highest in the country. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Bihar has conducted the lowest Covid-19 tests per million and has the highest positivity rate in the country, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said Covid-19 testing per 10 lakh people in Bihar is the lowest in the country.

“In a densely populated state like Bihar, only 0.35 per cent of people have been tested so far. Only 3,508 people are being tested per 10 lakh, which is the lowest in the country. An average of 3,158 tests have been conducted daily in 140 days. Except for Antigen Tests for the last two weeks, there are hardly 3,000 tests in a day,” Yadav said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

The Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said Tests Per Million (TPM) in the country stand at 11,485.



In a subsequent tweet, the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that the Covid-19 positivity rate in Bihar is the highest in the country.

“The positivity rate of Bihar in July is 12.54 per cent, which is the highest in the country. In the month of July, 159 people died in 25 days. That means six people are dying every day. Those who are dying without testing and treatment are not counted. The government should be serious now,” Yadav tweeted.

Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said that the mortality due to Covid-19 stands at 2.35 per cent.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,604 Covid-19 cases in Bihar including 12,317 active cases, 24053 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 234 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Demand for food delivery drops in Pune, PRAHA claims losses of Rs 250 crore during entire lockdown period
Jul 26, 2020 16:19 IST
India hikes exposure to US govt securities in May
Jul 26, 2020 16:19 IST
Light to moderate rainfall recorded in Uttar Pradesh
Jul 26, 2020 16:11 IST
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
Jul 26, 2020 16:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.