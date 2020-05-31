Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Patna / Covid-19 death toll reaches 20 in Bihar; tally soars to 3,565 with 206 fresh cases

Covid-19 death toll reaches 20 in Bihar; tally soars to 3,565 with 206 fresh cases

Among the 206 people, who tested positive, the youngest one was a one-year-old boy from Bhagalpur while the oldest one was a man, aged 86 years, from Hajipur, the district headquarters of Vaishali.

Updated: May 31, 2020 10:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Patna Bihar

In nearly half of the total cases of Covid-19 casualties, the samples were found positive after patients’ deaths. (HT photo/ Santosh Kumar)

With a West Bengal’s migrant worker testing positive for coronavirus infection, days after his death at Samastipur near here en route his home states from Mumbai, the Covid-19 death toll in Bihar reached 20 on Saturday, the state’s Health Department said.

Meanwhile, with 206 people testing positive for the infection, the count of total Covid-19 cases in Bihar soared to 3,565, it added.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Samastipur Civil Surgeon R R Jha, the 35-year-old deceased happened to be a West Bengal resident, who fell severely ill on board a Shramik Special train he had boarded in Mumbai for travelling to his home state.

“Because of his poor health condition, he was brought down at Samastipur station on May 26 and taken to a hospital where he died within a few hours. His sample was sent for testing and it has tested positive,” Jha said.



Earlier, Patna, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Siwan and Khagaria had reported two casualties each while Munger, Begusarai, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Saran, Nalanda, Rohtas, Jehanabad and Bhagalpur had reported one Covid-19 death each.

In nearly half of the total cases of Covid-19 casualties, the samples were found positive after patients’ deaths.

Meanwhile, the upward surge in Covid-19 cases, triggered by the continuing return of migrant workers to the state since early May, persisted.

Among the 206 people, who tested positive on Saturday, the youngest one was a one-year-old boy from Bhagalpur while the oldest one was a man, aged 86 years, from Hajipur, the district headquarters of Vaishali.

Districts reporting a significant spike on the day were Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Bhojpur, Siwan, Saran and Jehanabad.

Patna remains the worst-affected district with 241 cases, followed by Rohtas (205), Begusarai (199), Madhubani (190), Munger (155) and Khagaria (134).

All 38 districts in the state have reported Covid-19 cases. The number of patients who have recovered after testing positive is 1,311, while 73,929 samples have been tested so far, according to a release issued by the state Health Department.

Migrants, who have been arriving by trains and other means of transport including cargo vehicles, comprise a very high proportion of Covid-19 cases in Bihar.

Since May 3, 2,433 migrants have tested positive for the coronavirus and a majority of them have returned from places like Maharashtra (613), Delhi (534), Gujarat (342), Haryana (213), Uttar Pradesh (124), Rajasthan (118), Telangana (103), West Bengal (101) and Punjab (73).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World No-Tobacco Day 2020: The adverse health effects of smoking
May 31, 2020 11:53 IST
Fight against Covid-19 is being powered by citizen’s innovative spirit: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
May 31, 2020 11:52 IST
‘From Hollywood to Haridwar, people taking Yoga seriously’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’
May 31, 2020 11:52 IST
Practice Yoga to help reduce stress and stay fit during lockdown
May 31, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.